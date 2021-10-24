Rock 'N' Roll Marathon returns to San Diego with new COVID-19 protocols

Runners are making strides to adapt to the changes and were cheerful to finally cross the finish line on Sunday in Downtown San Diego.

SAN DIEGO — For more than 20 years, the Rock 'N' Roll Marathon has been a fun San Diego tradition. The excitement was finally back Sunday after the pandemic canceled the race last year.

Thousands of participants from all 50 states and 35 countries ran for different personal reasons.

"I'm running in honor of my uncle. He passed away. He motivated us to do this as well. I'm going to start doing this for him," said half-marathon runner, Berenitze Ortega.

"I hope to give that boost to kids and families and do what we can for them," said St. Jude's Hospital hero runner, Tasha Osbourne.

"It's all a part of my mental health during these tough times we are living in," said marathon runner, Gary Locke.

Those tough times during the pandemic also enforced new changes to the Rock 'N' Roll running series.

Organizers say this year to create more spacing, they reduced the size of the corrals from 1,000 runners down to 450 runners per group; that way only 15 runners are crossing the start line every four seconds.

Saturday’s Health and Fitness Expo at the San Diego Convention Center required masks, a vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. However, organizers say a vaccination and mask were not required on race day since it was outdoors.

Runners are making strides to adapt to the changes and were cheerful to finally cross the finish line.

"As long as you have a goal in mind, just finishing is an accomplishment in itself," said first-place half-marathon winner, 26-year-old Spencer Johnson.

"I love how they brought San Diego to the whole race. First Rock 'N' Roll and won't be my last Rock 'N' Roll," said half-marathon finisher, Anthony Vendemia.

Organizers say in years past, the race has brought in millions of dollars to boost the San Diego economy and they expect the same for this year.