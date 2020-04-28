Rockabye Baby's milestone 100th album could be music to parents' ears during home isolation

Lullaby renditions of Wu-Tang Clan transform hardcore hip-hop into child-friendly tunes.

SAN DIEGO — For moms and dads who are tired of listening to the same old children's songs during home isolation with the kids, there's a brand new release that may be music to your ears.

Rockabye Baby Music just released its 100th album, "Lullaby Renditions of Wu-Tang Clan," which is quite the musical transformation from hardcore hip-hop.

"It's one of the greatest, most influential and revolutionary hip-hop groups of all time," Rockabye Baby Music co-creator Lisa Roth told News 8 about their choice to feature Wu-Tang Clan songs for this milestone album.

Roth, younger sister of Van Halen's David Lee Roth, was inspired to create instrumental lullaby versions of popular songs after she was unable to find that perfect baby shower gift for a friend who loves music.

"I wanted to create something for the adult, something they could relate to, maybe create a bridge between who they were before they had children and who they became as a parent," Roth told News 8 in an interview last year.

She said the series started as a rock series, mostly because of the irony.

"It's so fun to say, 'Lullaby Renditions of Black Sabbath' or 'Lullaby Renditions of Led Zeppelin,'" said Roth.

According to a recent report from Billboard, music streaming overall is down during home isolation, but children's music streaming has spiked 12%, and Rockabye Baby Music has seen an increase as well.

Fourteen years after releasing the first album, Roth hopes the music can bring some joy and new harmony to parents who are home with their little ones 24/7 during the pandemic.

You can stream the Wu-Tang Clan album and others in the series through Spotify, Amazon Music and Apple Music.