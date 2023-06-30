First look at Rogers: The Musical at Disney California Adventure

CBS 8 received a special preview of the limited-run superhero spectacular that offers an imaginative look at Steve Rogers’ journey to becoming Captain America.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The wait is over! Theater has returned to Disneyland California Adventure with an all new, single act musical production inspired by the patriotic story of Steve Rogers, Captain America.

CBS 8 received a special preview of the superhero spectacular that offers an imaginative look into Steve Rogers’ journey to becoming Captain America. The 30-minute musical was inspired by a completely fictional Broadway performance featured in “Hawkeye”, a Disney+ series.

The show will emanate from the Hyperion Theater at Disneyland California Adventure for a limited time, with multiple performances each day scheduled Tuesday through Saturday.

How to watch

Disneyland California Adventure guests are recommended to access theater viewing areas through a virtual queue only on the Disneyland app.

The complimentary virtual queue begins at 10:30 a.m for the first showtimes of the day and at 2:30 p.m. for the remaining showtimes.

The virtual queue is not required, but highly recommended because of the demand to watch the limited-run performance.

More information is available here.

Marvel fans can expect to see Captain America joined by other Marvel heroes including, Peggy Carter, Nick Fury and some of the Avengers. “The Avengers and other characters are portrayed in representational costumes that offer a fun, more casual take on their iconic looks,” Disneyland said in press release. "Exploring universal themes of heroism, romance and self-discovery, “Rogers: The Musical” is an exhilarating and heartfelt experience for Super Hero fans, theater enthusiasts and families alike."

The production features five new original songs ranging from big band jazz to modern funk, a layered two-dimensional set and a 2,200-square-foot video screen.

The Disneyland Resort is pairing exclusive, collectible merchandise and patriotically themed food and drinks to go along with the show.

