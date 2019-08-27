SAN DIEGO — A Rancho Penasquitos elementary school was placed on a brief lockdown Tuesday morning as officers searched the area for a suspect wanted on an unspecified felony warrant.

Rolling Hills Elementary School, on Penasquitos Drive west of Interstate 15, was placed on lockdown around 9:00 a.m. as police searched for the suspect along Avenida Montuosa, a street off Del Diablo Way just south of the school, according to San Diego police. Poway Unified School District representatives reported that the school was placed in secure campus status, which meant that students remained in the building and classes continued as scheduled.

Around 10 a.m., police called off the search and the lockdown was lifted, SDPD public-affairs officer Billy Hernandez said.

Police did not specify the type of felony warrant or release a description of the suspect.