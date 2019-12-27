The driver of a commercial vehicle that rolled over today on Highway 78 near the community of Ballena was taken to a trauma center with major injuries, a Cal Fire spokesman said.



The crash was reported shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Highway 78 at Old Julian Highway, according to Capt. Issac Sanchez, who said the unidentified driver had to be extricated from the wreckage.



A stretch of Highway 78 near Witch Creek was closed to traffic for the rescue operation and cleanup.