Russian restaurant forced to undergo major changes following backlash over war in Ukraine

Sales decreased following the invasion of Ukraine. The restaurant is now undergoing renovations in an effort to keep its doors open.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — A Russian Restaurant in the Gaslamp Quarter is getting a makeover.

“Hopefully changing it, Americanizing more will help save it," said owner, Ike Garzyan.

The restaurant located on 6th Street has been open for eight years, serving Russian cuisine with a modern touch.

However, over the last year, it hasn’t exactly been business as usual for Garzyan.

“I just didn’t think that people would stop going to a restaurant only because it's Russian," he said.

Garzyan says he lost between 50-60% of business following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He says some people went as far as leaving negative Yelp reviews and leaving threatening voicemails.

“Rent Downtown is expensive. Our electrical bill has doubled over nothing… it's becoming more and more difficult to continue doing business the way it is,” he added.

Although it’s a Russian restaurant, Garzyan is Armenian. He lived in Russia for some time. His love for Russian poetry is the reason for the restaurant’s theme.

Most of his staff are Ukrainian and others are Russians who came to the United States seeking a new life.

“All of the employees are refugees who ran away from these countries for one or another reason," said Garzyan.

The restaurant is now undergoing renovations in an effort to keep its doors open.

“It's changes that I didn’t want to do, but I think we’re ready for it and I look forward to seeing what’s going to happen. Plus, when you do something for such a long time you kind of get used to the same routine and I think changing up a little bit is going to excite everybody”

Those changes include new tile, countertops, furniture, fresh paint, and even updating the menu – offering more American food items and renaming some of the cocktails, which are named after Russian poets.

All changes he hopes will attract people instead of turning them away