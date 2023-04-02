RV catches fire at La Mesa gas station; 2 people transported with burn injuries

Authorities are investigating what led to an RV allegedly exploding and catching fire at a La Mesa gas station, which left two people with burn injuries.

LA MESA, Calif — Authorities are investigating what led to an RV allegedly exploding and catching fire at a La Mesa gas station Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 6000 block of Lake Murray Boulevard around 2 p.m. following reports that a large vehicle was on fire at Super Star gas station.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they discovered that a recreational vehicle was on fire underneath the Super Star gas station carport, according to Heartland Fire & Rescue Department Battalion Chief Sam Rihan.

Witnesses told CBS 8 an explosion occurred before flames erupted.

Heartland Fire officials upgraded their response to the fire and requested additional support from San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and Santee Fire Department, Battalion Chief Rihan said.

A man and a woman were transported to UC San Diego's Regional Burn Center to be treated for burn-related injuries, officials said.

The two victims' conditions were unknown at the time of this report.

Towering flames from the recreation vehicle caught nearby trees and another car pumping gas nearby on fire.

The driver of the Prius that caught fire due to flames from the RV ran from the scene, fearing for his safety.

The gas station owner noticed the fire and acted quickly to shut off gas to the pumps timely, according to officials.

"Just good quick thinking for everybody trying to help everyone out here. It makes it nice when we have the cooperation from the citizens and public around," Chief Rihan added.

Officials could not estimate the total cost of damages at the time.