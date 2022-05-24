Sacramento County Public Health investigating potential case of monkeypox

Sacramento County said Tuesday that the person is isolated at home and there is "very minimal" risk to the public.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County Public Health said Tuesday in a press release it is investigating a potential case of monkeypox and said based on symptoms and preliminary testing, it is likely the virus.

However, the county is still waiting for confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the California Department of Public Health. Sacramento County said in a press release the person is isolated at home and there is "very minimal" risk to the public.

“This case appears to be related to recent travel to Europe,” said Dr. Olivia Kasirye, Sacramento County Public Health Officer, in a statement. “Public Health is working with CDPH to conduct contact tracing, and risk to the general public is extremely low.”

Monkeypox is a viral, pox-like disease from the smallpox family, only milder. It can be transmitted through respiratory droplets, contact with body fluids or contact with an infected animal or animal products.

Cases of monkeypox in the U.S. are very rare, Sacramento County wrote in a release.

Monkeypox symptoms typically begin with flu-like illness and swelling of the lymph nodes, then a widespread rash on the face and body, according to the CDC. Most infections last 2-4 weeks. Infections with this strain of monkeypox are fatal in about 1 in 100 people, but the mortality rate can be higher among those with weakened immune systems.

The first human case of monkeypox was recorded in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to the CDC. The CDC said it is tracking several clusters of monkeypox that have been reported from early- to mid-May in several countries including in Europe and North America.

For more information about monkeypox, visit the CDC website HERE.