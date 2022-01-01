Sacramento area man tells Secret Service he planned to make journey from California to White House threatening to kill Presidents Biden, Obama

Kuachua Brillion Xiong was found by sheriff deputies in Iowa driving aggressively with his GPS destination set to the White House.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento area man is behind bars after allegedly telling U.S. Secret Service officers about a plot to kill President Joe Biden, among other politicians and public figures.

25-year-old Kuachua Brillion Xiong was found by a sheriff sergeant in Iowa's rural Cass County. The sergeant conducted a traffic stop on Xiong for driving aggressively and weaving out of traffic on an interstate, according to an affidavit filed Dec. 22, 2021.

New —> Federal prosecutors say a CA man was arrested driving through Iowa – w an assault rifle, ammunition, a kill list including former Presidents and Anthony Fauci.



Kuachua Brillion Xiong told officers he was going to scale the WH fence to kill people in power, via @AndyTriay pic.twitter.com/LeAPyNgRc2 — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) December 29, 2021

During the traffic stop, the sergeant determined that Xiong was travelling to Washington D.C. The complaint, initially sealed by the court, includes a report from the sergeant who said Xiong allegedly began talking about his "disapproval for the government due to the sex abuse of children, some of which that has occured by president Biden."

According to the criminal complaint authored by U.S. Secret Service Special Agent Justin Larson, Xiong prepared for two months to make a one-way journey from the Sacramento area to Washington D.C.to kill persons in power.

“Xiong stated to investigators that if he had not been pulled over by law enforcement he would have continued traveling in furtherance of his plan,” reads the criminal complaint.

A local police officer who arrived later located money in Xiong's vehicle earmarked for his own funeral expenses and he had the White House as the destination on his GPS, according to the complaint.

Also in Xiong's car, law enforcement found an AR-15 style rifle, medical kits, and body armor.

The suspect created “a list of evil individuals he intended to kill, which included but is not limited to the following politicians and public figures: Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and Mark Zuckerberg.”

According to investigators, Xiong worked at a grocery store in Merced until two months ago when he allegedly began preparing for his journey to the White House. Xiong is now facing one federal charge of making threats against a former president and is being held in Pottawattamie County Jail in Council Bluffs, Iowa.