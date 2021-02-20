Sailors assigned to USS Lake Champlain test positive for COVID-19

A Navy official confirmed more than a dozen sailors have tested positive for the virus and are in quarantine off the ship while they monitor symptoms.

SAN DIEGO — More than a dozen sailors assigned to USS Lake Champlain have tested positive for Covid-19, a Navy official confirmed Friday.

Those sailors are currently off the ship.

No sailors have been hospitalized, and those who tested positive have been isolated in accordance with the U.S. Pacific Fleet Guidelines, according to a statement from Cmdr. Nicole Schwegman, Commander Naval Surface Force Pacific spokesperson.

"Individuals who were in close contact with those Sailors are also off the ship and are in quarantine while they monitor for any symptoms," said Cmdr. Nicole Schwegman.

This comes as three sailors aboard the USS Roosevelt also tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. Those sailors and others closest to them have been isolated in accordance with Navy and CDC guidance.