SAN DIEGO — Efforts are underway to salvage a boat that wound up in a cave in Point Loma.

Two boaters were on there way home from a fishing trip to Mexico when they set the boat to auto pilot and went to sleep. When the men woke up their 28-foot power catamaran was pushed back nearly 150 feet into a cave.

The men were able to put out a mayday call from inside the cave. Lifeguards used their rescue boat to get close to the cave, and swim to access the boat and rescue the men.

Captain Tony Olson with Tow Boat U.S. San Diego is tasked with retrieving the trapped vessel. Olson told News 8 his plan saying, “we are going to attach flotation bags and it uses the lift from the water to raise the vessel.”

When Olson reached the boat over a week later, he said the constant pounding waves had “obliterated” the boat.”

Salvage operation underway for boat stuck in Point Loma cave