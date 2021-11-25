'People are so kind'| The Salvation Army provides hundreds of Thanksgiving meals

The Salvation Army has been serving San Diegans for 38 years.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — On Thursday, volunteers with the Salvation Army passed out individually wrapped Thanksgiving meals.

It was a day of generosity downtown San Diego as 500 meals were given to those who do not have a table of their own to gather around this Thanksgiving.

“To have volunteers who care, they really do appreciate that. They understand this really is something special,” said Lt. Col. Lee Lescano of the Salvation Army.

Volunteers of all ages come to spread holiday cheer. People had the opportunity to sit and enjoy their Thanksgiving meal right away.

Tables were set up outside as a coronavirus precaution.

“It shows people that people care,” said Carol Brown a recipient of a meal.

This year 1,800 people throughout San Diego will be served by the Salvation Army.

“People are so kind, grateful and gracious,” said Sarah Lathers.

Giving her time has been a tradition for many years. Now she brings her younger daughter with her to serve.

“This is a wonderful way for us to start a day of thanks,” said Lathers.