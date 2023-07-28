San Carlos All Star 10's are two wins away from being state champions

This is the first time in San Carlos 10's Little League history to make it this far in the state tournament.

SAN DIEGO — Right now, a local little league all-star team is competing in the state championship tournament. The undefeated San Carlos Litte League All-Star 10’s are just two victories away from taking home the state title.

The team is made up of 12 all-star players who are playing for the title.

“It will feel really good. Like you've come so far and you did it,” said Alex “X-Man” Manolatos, Right Field.

Friday night, the nine-and ten-year-old all-stars hit the diamond 100 miles north in Eastvale, in Riverside County, to play Fullerton's Golden Hill Little League in the state champion tournament.

“I’m so proud of this team and everybody on this team. We went super far and we win lots of games and hit dingers,” said Davin “King DavD av” LaFrance,

“What makes us a winning team is that we are all a family and if one person goes down another will pick them up, we always help each other out,” said Ryder “Hollywood” Karlson, Short Stop.

The team has swag and tenacity.

“If you're down in a game and you're not having a great time it can just change in one minute. You can be down 15-0 and in one inning you can come straight back up,” said Brayden “Yeager Bomb” Yeager.

Their support can be felt in the stands too.

“To be honest I think this is one of the most special groups of parents and kids,” said Brett Ludwick, Manager.

The boys have been playing ball for years but Ludwick says he knew when they made the all-star team in June, there was something special.

“We're loving every minute of it. We're enjoying the ride, everyone is fired up, everybody is staying loose,” said Ludwick.

While the boys, their parents and coaches give each other credit for the wins, there’s a toilet in the bed of the manager’s truck that also gives them luck. It’s tradition to pass it down the toilet to an all-star team.

“It's almost mythical. I keep it in my truck nonstop, it wasn't something I wasn't super excited [about],” said Ludwick. “I would love nothing more than to drive to Riverside without a toilet in the back of my truck but here we are. I'm not leaving it. We are all superstitious, I'm not going anywhere without this toilet.”

This team is fielding all this luck but their spirit is what is knocking it out of the park.

“We made it this far but we can't give up yet so I think we can go far and win it all,” said Luke “Lukey Fresh” Ludwick, Third Base.

If the team wins Friday night, they advance to the championship game on Sunday. If they lose Friday, they’ll be forced to play Saturday and will need to win to compete for the title.

The tournament is being held at Harada Heritage Park in Eastvale. There is a watch party at Longhorn Bar and Grill in Grantville at 6519 Mission Gorge Road. They are streaming the game via a service the team uses to share games with fans who can’t make the game.

Go San Carlos!