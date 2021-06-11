San Diegan shares experience inside the crowds at deadly Travis Scott concert

At least eight people died and several were injured during mass chaos at the Travis Scott concert at the Astroworld Festival in Houston Friday night.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A San Diego native is thanking his instincts after he says he’s lucky to be alive attending the Astroworld concert.

At least eight people died and several were injured during mass chaos at the Travis Scott concert at the Astroworld Festival in Houston Friday night, according to authorities.

"I'm here today living another day happy thankfully thank you lord," said Austin Pacheco.

Pacheco said he was so excited to see one of his favorite artist Travis Scott, waiting in line for hours to get a front row view. A little after 9 p.m., things began to get scary.

"I started to feel sucked into the crowd and that’s when I reached out to railing and pulled myself in as hard as I could that’s when I decided to get out," said Pacheco.

This is the moment Pacheco said he realized he was in big danger, noticing the steel railings begin to move.

"I need to leave this is getting out of hand that’s when I hopped the fence," said Pacheco.

Pacheco said he asked others to get out too, but he was the only one to leave.

"It got to that point where I felt people sticking their elbows in my ribs and felt very uncomfortable and couldn’t even drink water from my camelbak, I felt this heat exaggerating this heat wave hit my face," said Pacheco.

He's grateful to have made it out safe but was shocked to hear the tragic news the following day.

"I was surprised saddened I had no idea how to react I didn’t expect that," said Pacheco.

At this point, no one is missing. Among those who died ages range from 14 to 27-years-old. Nearly 50,000 people were in attendance.