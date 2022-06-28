San Diegan wins National High School Musical Theatre Competition

18-year-old Kendall Becerra won "Best Performance by an Actress" at the 2022 National High School School Musical Theatre Competition, also known as the Jimmy Awards

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A young San Diegan has just been crowned Broadway's newest star.

18-year-old Kendall Becerra won "Best Performance by an Actress" at the 2022 National High School School Musical Theatre Competition, also known as the Jimmy Awards.

Becerra won a $25,000 scholarship at the live awards show Monday night at the Minskoff Theater on Broadway, held in person for the first time since the pandemic began. She was one of 92 nominees from around the country.

Becerra, who played Nina in “In the Heights” at Coronado School of the Arts, represented The Broadway San Diego Awards.

CBS 8's Marcella Lee co-hosted the event on May 29, 2022, at the San Diego Civic Theatre, where Becerra and Ryan Sweeney from Canyon Crest Academy won the chance to compete at the Jimmy Awards.

Becerra will attend Marymount Manhattan College in New York City in the fall.