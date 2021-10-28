San Diego’s top transportation planning agency proposes 4 to 6 cents per mile charge | Community to weigh in

According to Reform California, SANDAG's is currently exploring ideas on how to tax drivers 4 to 6 cents per mile.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego residents plan to attend Reform California's town hall in La Mesa on Thursday to help fight against SANDAG's mileage and local sales tax hike.

According to Reform California, SANDAG's is currently exploring ideas on how to tax drivers 4 to 6 cents per mile.

This fee would help pay for SANDAG's ambitious $160 billion long-term regional plan, which could also possibly include free public transit for everyone.

This proposed road charge on the regional level would be in tandem with California's plans for a per-mile driver fee on a statewide level: a plan that SANDAG has estimated could raise more than $34 billion through 2050 to help fund transit projects throughout San Diego.

“What could be worse than San Diego County politicians stealing our road improvement funds originally promised for key highways like the I-5, I-15 and I-78? Those same politicians now want even more of our money by proposing a new “MILEAGE TAX” to be imposed on all the drivers – along with a massive sales tax hike at the same time.” said Carl DeMaio, Chairman of Reform California in a press release.