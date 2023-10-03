San Diegans can ride transit free Tuesday for California Clean Air Day

MTS will also hold pop-up events at major transit centers in the morning from 6 to 8 a.m. and afternoon from 4 to 6 p.m. to thank riders for choosing transit.

SAN DIEGO — San Diegans countywide can celebrate California Clean Air Day by riding transit Tuesday, with all buses, trolleys, the COASTER and SPRINTER free to ride all day.

The event is the region's sixth edition of Free Ride Day, and the Metropolitan Transit System, North County Transit District and the San Diego Association of Governments partnered up to provide the free transportation.

"Conserving our planet is a priority for all of us. Initiatives like Free Ride Day provide an opportunity for residents to reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainability by riding clean transportation options," said Stephen Whitburn, MTS Board Chair and San Diego City Councilman. "And with record-high gas prices, taking transit not only helps the environment, it can help your wallet too."

Riders can use an MTS cost calculator to determine how much they could theoretically save by taking public transit.

"We live in a state with some of the worst air pollution in the country. Take a break from traffic and pollution -- instead, take action and experience a day of emissions-free travel on a bus or train for free," said NCTD Board Member and Vista Councilwoman Corinna Contreras. "Riding the COASTER or SPRINTER train, or BREEZE bus decreases greenhouse gas emissions and reduces air pollutants in the San Diego region. A benefit for us all."

MTS will also hold pop-up outreach events at major transit centers in the morning from 6 to 8 a.m. and afternoon from 4 to 6 p.m. to thank riders for choosing transit. Riders can stop by for transit information and promotional items and enter to win a Free Ride Day giveaway

"I encourage everyone to take the pledge for Clean Air Day," said San Diego County Supervisor and SANDAG Chairwoman Nora Vargas. "Whether you ride transit, walk, bike, or carpool on Wednesday, together, we can make a huge impact to reduce gas emissions and improve air quality for everyone."

For more information on Clean Air Day and for discounts with other transportation providers, visit www.sandag.org/CleanAirDay.