San Diegans celebrate a rainy New Year's Eve in the Gaslamp Quarter

With the large crowds, California Highway Patrol says it’s ready to crack down on drinking and driving.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN DIEGO — The rain did not dampen New Year’s Eve celebrations for crowds in the Gaslamp Quarter.

"We just came our for the New Year's, just wanted to be a part of the festivities," said Corey Rose.

"We got this mini umbrella just in case, so I figured that would get us through the night," Julian De Vita.

For many at the Field Irish Pub, the party got underway hours ago. Crowds rang in the Irish New Year at 4 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.

"We enjoy the Irish new year, we get to enjoy the Irish new year before the American new year," said Nick Haigh, originally from England.

With the large crowds, California Highway Patrol says it’s ready to crack down on drinking and driving.

"We’ll have all available officers out there on patrol looking to make the roadways safe," said Officer Jake Sanchez.

MTS will be offering free trolley rides until 2 a.m. to limit impaired drivers.

Today we’re joined by our partners at @GoNCTD & local law enforcement agencies to remind San Diegans to plan ahead for NYE and make plans for a safe ride home. All transit services will be free after 6 p.m. on NYE, with extra Trolley service (last train after 2 a.m. on all lines) pic.twitter.com/Gtfm0OzycS — San Diego MTS (@sdmts) December 29, 2022

WATCH RELATED: Strong Pacific storm with heavy rain expected New Year's Eve (Dec. 2022).

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET CBS 8:

ADD THE CBS8+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE Roku | Amazon Fire

DOWNLOAD THE CBS 8 MOBILE APP | iPhone | Android