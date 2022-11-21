San Diegans come together in solidarity with the victims in Colorado Springs club shooting

Their unifying message was "Stop the Hate," as hate-fueled crimes throughout the country, especially those targeting the LGBTQ+ community, continue to increase.

SAN DIEGO — From activists to law enforcement to political leaders on the local and federal levels, the community came together Monday night in Hillcrest.

They shared a message of solidarity with the victims in Colorado Springs, as well one of defiance, as hate-fueled crimes throughout the country continue to increase.

Hundreds took to the streets of Hillcrest Monday night, marching from Rich's nightclub to the Pride Flag, which is now at half-staff in remembrance of the five people killed over the weekend at a gay club in Colorado Springs.

Armed with candles and signs, and raising their voices, San Diegans showed their solidarity with the victims in Colorado Springs, while also standing in defiance of the hatred that apparently fueled this shooting.

"We are not going anywhere!," said longtime LGBTQ+ activist Nicole Murray-Ramirez. "We are still going to go to our gay bars, and we are not going back into the closet. That is our message to America: you can hate us, attack us, and even kill us, but we are not going back."

"You will not let them steal our safe places," said San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, addressing the hundreds who turned out for the rally, march and candelight vigil. "You will not let them steal our joy... you will not allow them to rob us of our safety. We will keep San Diego one of the safest big cities in the country together."

San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit said that police patrols will be increased in our local communities, as they work together with law enforcement on the county, state and federal levels.

"You're going to have some patrol units up here, some of our specialized units in this area along with some of our undercover officers making certain that we do everything we can to keep the community safe," Chief Nisleit told CBS 8.

"I was devastated and angry that we have yet another mass shooting in our country," said Congresswoman Sara Jacobs, adding that this senseless shooting demonstrates the need to address gun violence on the federal level, from an assault weapons ban to closing loopholes that make it easier to access firearms.

"We need background checks," Jacobs told CBS 8, "but we also need to address the rising LGBTQ+ hatred that we are seeing, especially in the rhetoric of some of my colleagues in Washington DC, and we need to make sure we are passing federal protections like the Equality Act.."

Throughout the state, hate crimes targeting the LGBTQ+ community increased by nearly fifty percent from 2020 to 2021, according to District Attorney Summer Stephan, who added that that increase was not reflected in San Diego.

"And I attribute that to the commitment of the community to stand together, and the commitment of law enforcement and your leaders to stand with you," Stephan said.

In terms of public safety, one of the most important messages shared over and over again Monday night was that if you see or hear anything suspicious, do not hesitate to contact law enforcement.

