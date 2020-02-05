San Diegans enjoy reopened beaches with new rules

Some beaches in the county remain closed, including Coronado Sunset Park and dog beach, Solana Beach, state beaches, Del Mar and Carlsbad.

SAN DIEGO — Saturday marked the first weekend of beaches re-opening in the city of San Diego and there were plenty of people in the water. News 8 talked to some beachgoers who said they have no problem following the new rules as long as it means beaches will not close again.

Hundreds of people fanned out across the San Diego coastline on the highly anticipated Saturday for many surfers, families, craving fresh ocean air.



Surfer, Sean Mannee said, “It’s going great give me a semblance of normalcy in this really strange time,” while Ginny Schaffner said, “It’s been so much fun for beaches and parks to get open so everyone can be back in the sunshine especially for us since we live in an apartment.”



Many feel rejuvenated after feeling cooped up... especially the kids.



Sabrina Johnson said she hopes there are no major incidents so they can keep doing what they love. She went on to say, “I’m honestly really proud of San Diego and people have stayed away from each other and everyone has masks I’m really proud of this outcome.”

While News 8 walked the beaches it appeared people were maintaining the six feet of social distancing. Even on the sand, people were moving along.



If anyone does stop and gather, police officers and lifeguards are quick to approach.

San Diego Police were out in full force reminding people what the rules are and citing those who violate them.



And a reminder, face covers are required when going outside near people in San Diego.



BEACHES

On the sand:

Run and walk

No stopping, sitting, lying down

In the Oceans you can:

Swim

Surf

Paddleboard

And Kayak

In the Bays you can:

Paddleboard

Kayak

Boating

NO swimming.

NEIGHBORHOOD PARKS

For a full list of OPEN parks, go to: www.sandiego.gov/coronavirus

Parks are OPEN for passive use.

Walking

Jogging

Hiking

Sitting with your family