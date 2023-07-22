San Diegans escape the heat in county cool zones

People not only beat the heat at cool zones, but have access to free resources all summer long.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — A heat wave is gripping San Diego county valleys, mountains, and deserts. As a result, many San Diegans inland are seeking relief from the heat at county cool zones.

Crest Branch Library is one of the dozens of cool zones throughout the county where anyone can go and escape the heat.

“Love it here, I love my library I love the staff," said regular attendee, Kae.

Kae is one of the many who lives in Crest and comes to the Crest Branch Library to cool down.

“In the past couple weeks we’ve hit in the mid and upper 90s but I have seen it as high as 107 here in the past, and we still have a whole long time of summer to go," said Kae.

People not only beat the heat at cool zones, but they also have access to free resources.

“There’s computers there’s puzzles always, always going on, there’s a lot of activities for the children, reading programs," continued Kae.

“We’re open for everyone in the community, for children for babies, for families, also for the elderly so everyone is welcome to the library," said branch manager, Hugo Perez.

Perez says cool zones like this are a way for older adults, people with disabilities, and others cut down on their energy costs.

“People do come and they stay longer during the summer. They say that it's helped them with their energy bills," said Perez.

“I have air conditioning at home, but I rather use theirs, let the county pay the bill, my taxes pay the bill," said Kae, who says without the program she and others would have a harder time during the hot summer months, "I am so grateful, there’s no word to express my gratitude."

The program runs from June 1 - October 31.