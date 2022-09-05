San Diego residents find little relief from the heat at city pools

A shortage of lifeguards has many pools open only a handful of hours each week, while five city pools remained closed.

SAN DIEGO — As temperatures soar for the sixth straight day in San Diego, residents are struggling to find a way to stay cool amid the record-breaking heat wave.

Marked from the checklist of ways to do that are city pools, where a shortage of lifeguards and other closures have forced the city to reduce hours at city pools.

According to the city's website, all 14 city-run and owned swimming pools combined are only open a total of 74 hours a week, with Bud Kearns Memorial Pool open the most number of hours with 27 hours a week. The Clairemont Community Pool is the second most available pool and is open 20 hours a week.

Meanwhile, the Ned Baumer Simming Center is open just on Friday for only three hours, while the Vista Terrace Swimming Center in San Ysidro is open four days a week but for only one hour each day.

A national shortage of carbon dioxide which helps regulate the pH balance in pools has forced the city to shutter four city pools. Those pools include, Colina Del Sol, Kearny Mesa, Martin Luther King Jr., and Carmel Valley's swim center.

To make matters worse, city crews shut down the Memorial Pool in Logan Heights to address emergency maintenance issues.

A spokesperson for the city says the city has extended hours at some pools to include some weekend hours but the lifeguard shortages have prevented it from expanding hours at all pools.

The city spokesperson told CBS 8 that while pools may not offer an escape from the high temps, the city has set up "cool zones" to try and help.

"The City took the additional step during this heat wave to keep our City Cool Zones open both on Sunday and Monday. This required staffing facilities on days that City employees are typically scheduled to be off work," said a spokesperson. "Thanks to our dedicated teams, we were able to ensure these facilities are staffed when they would typically be closed, and we're able to provide San Diegans a place to escape the heat. Here is that info:

WATCH RELATED: City of San Diego pools in need of 100 lifeguards