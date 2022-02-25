San Diegans gather to pray for peace for family, friends still in Ukraine

Many who gathered in Balboa Park are feeling helpless, holding up signs and proudly waving the Ukrainian flag.

SAN DIEGO — Many Ukrainians gathered at the House of Ukraine in Balboa Park Friday night with fellow San Diegans as they all pray for peace for their friends and families in Ukraine.

"I really worry about them, only NATO and US Government can actually resolve this problem," said Devid Sebbotin, who has family in Ukraine.

He is filled with emotion, seeing his beloved country go through an invasion.

"Zelensky, he actually stayed in Kiev. He knows he’s going to die because I’m pretty sure Russian or Putin's army will overcome and invade," said Sebbotin.

Oksana Pigguvna is from Ukraine and she is devastated to see the situation overseas.

"We don’t want war. We want to be in our land we don’t want to lose our ground," said Pigguvna. "I'm in pain, I'm crying every day because I want to help my country, I don’t know how to do it."

As she and her daughter embrace, they say they’re filled with guilt, sadness and anger.

"We want peace for all our people. We love our country, we love Ukraine, please no war," said Pigguvna.

Roman Chyrkov says the only way to stop Putin is by uniting.

"I talked to my parents a few hours ago and texting my friends we’re keeping in touch the entire time because of the explosions and the bombs going off no one can sleep," said Roman Chyrkov.

"We all know he’s not going to stop, he already invaded so many counties...who's next? We need to step in and help right now," said Chyrkov.

Speakers and those in attendance want a peaceful resolution.

Here is a way to donate to help the people of Ukraine through the House of Ukraine.