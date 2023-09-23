San Diegans hit the beaches for major cleanup day

Volunteers gathered from all over San Diego to remove litter and debris from communities.

Example video title will go here for this video

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — Thousands of volunteers helped clean up our local ecosystems on Saturday. San Diegans were out along our beaches for a major cleanup day. Crews picked up bins, bags, and trash grabbers and then got to work.

Volunteers gathered at more than 100 cleanup sites all over San Diego, from Fallbrook all the way to San Ysidro.

“Anytime you have the opportunity to give back, it helps everyone,” Volunteer Jack Dority said.

'I Love a Clean San Diego' hosted a cleanup site for Coastal Cleanup Day in Imperial Beach. Organizations, families, and service members all came together with the same mission.

“We need to keep our environment clean, it's not just for our generation but for the next generation too,” Volunteer Lynn Lam said.

For our military, having clean beaches is crucial.

“Me being a navy diver, it's very important to me to keep our ocean clean especially because we're in it, you know every single day diving under boats and don't want to see trash floating by us,” NDC(Sel) Navy Diver, Chase McCain said.

The event also serves as an opportunity for the community to see the reality of how much litter is in our oceans.

“I think it would make you think twice about throwing stuff away and reusing your plastic or not even getting plastic,” Volunteer Angela Huftill said.

Taking care of our ecosystems is not only once a year, the community can participate year-round.

"Simple things like recycling properly, learning opportunities through our workshop or webinars, cleansd.org has a wealth of information and resources," I love a Clean San Diego Director of Marketing and Communications, Edwin Mendoza said.