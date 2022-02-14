Dozens of San Diegans get married outside County Clerk's office on Valentine's Day

Nearly 100 San Diego couples said no to expensive dinners, bouquets and treats this Valentine’s Day and opted to take it a little bit further and say 'I do.'

SAN DIEGO — For some couples, Valentine's Day is not just chocolates and flowers, it's visiting the County Clerk's office and tying the knot.

“San Diego is such a beautiful place, getting married right by the water and on Valentine's Day. It's super romantic,” said Zack and Navi Reid, who celebrated being newlyweds.

They decided to take the ultimate step in their relationship. The Reid’s walked to San Diego's county clerk waterfront office and joined other happy couples who joined to participate in the walk-up weddings.

Every couple confirming that nothing says I love you better on Valentine’s Days, than getting married.

“We knew we wanted it to be a special day. February 14th is a special day. We got engaged a few months ago and we thought why not now, why not today. It's such a beautiful time and place,” said Navi Reid.

The couple met during an internship program, where they were just planning to advance in their careers. However, they never thought falling in love was also in the cards. Four years later and with the pandemic bringing lots of uncertainty, they did not want to wait any longer.

“So she's from India and we wanted to have them here for the big engagement, but with COVID-19 her family wasn’t able to attend. We found a temple in la and it was great. We were in Hindu attire and it was amazing,” said Zack.

Walk-up weddings started early in the morning and couples like the Reid's were dressed in bridal dresses and suits.

San Diego County has been offering these services as a tradition on Valentine's Day. Helping those in love, sign up for a license and ceremony appointments.

The cost of a non-confidential marriage license is $70. The cost of a confidential marriage license is $89. The cost of a civil ceremony to be performed by one of the county staff in English or Spanish is $88.

Additionally, to follow COVID-19 restrictions, ceremonies already reserved were performed at the Waterfront park while the County Administration Center remained open for walk-up weddings.

“You know, the pandemic has affected us in many ways and even though some of our favorite places like Starbucks have had to be shut down for walk-ins, we wanted to make sure that we stayed open for love,” said Jordan Marks, who is a Taxpayers’ Rights Advocate for the office of Ernest J. Dronenburg, Jr, and a San Diego County Assessor.

Staying open for love even on the ultimate day where many want to tell their significant other how much they love them.

The county says there’s another special day that many are waiting to set the date to get married and that is February 22, 2022. If you want to get married on that date, the county suggests you get your license ahead of time.



