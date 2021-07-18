San Diegans rally against Cuba's regime

Signs like "Liberty" and "Freedom for Cuba" were raised along with Cuban flags all afternoon at Waterfront Park.

SAN DIEGO — One-hundred or so people were at Waterfront Park on Sunday to protest against and bring attention to Cuba's regime. Protesters say they're standing up to six decades of oppression to the Cuban people. Signs like "Liberty" and "Freedom for Cuba" were raised along with Cuban flags all afternoon.

Supporters Lauren Morowit, a first-generation Cuban-American, and her mother Mercedes Abarca who was born in Havana, Cuba said they're asking for any help.

"We're just begging that something happens this time so that they can have the same freedom that I enjoy in this country; that my parents and grandparents enjoyed in this country. They're not here with us today but they're here with me in spirit, and I know they're crying for their brothers and sisters and praying that something finally happens," said Abarca.

Abarca said in 1969 her grandmother and aunt took her on a freedom flight to America. President Lyndon Johnson inaugurated the so-called freedom flights.

The group Libertad for Cuba issued the following statement:

"Why we're rallying? The Cubans protesting against the authoritarian, communist regime in Cuban need our support! As a first-generation Cuban-American, I want to ensure that the plight of Cubans is both seen and heard on local and national levels. The Cuban people are unarmed, and only have a combination of literal hunger, wary souls, and desperation for change fueling their pleas. They are being shot at, beaten, and kidnapped by the Cuban regime's militarized forces.

"During the pandemic, the virus became just one of the many issues plaguing the Cuban people; Cubans are also experiencing other issues like extreme food rationing, lack of medical supplies, government blocking of aid, electricity and internet shutoffs, and dramatic inflation. The Cuban people are now risking it all and taking a stand against six decades of oppression. This event is intended to stand with them, too."