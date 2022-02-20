San Diegans rally in Balboa Park in support of Ukraine

They stood in unison with hundreds of people who gathered in Washington D.C. calling on Biden to take a stronger stance on deterring Russia from invading Ukraine.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Ukrainians and supporters held a “Stand with Ukraine” rally at Balboa Park on Sunday. It was also a day of remembrance of those who were killed in the past eight years from Russia. They stood in unison with hundreds of people who gathered in Washington D.C. calling on Biden to take a stronger stance on deterring Russia from an invasion.

"There’s not one day where someone asks how’s your family in Ukraine, what’s going on? We’re really worried," said Vika Pop. Pop, who is from Ukraine came out with her daughter to show their support, they say it's empowering to be at the rally.

The fear of the invasion of Russia to her home country is always on her mind.

"Did he invaded, what’s going on has it started yet," said Pop.

Pop feels strongly about Russian President Vladimir Putin. "The monster that seems so great and huge, which could be goliath he doesn’t have our intelligence or our spirit," said Pop.

Donald Young attended the rally and said it's heartbreaking to see what's happening and says he knows they want to be free. He also says he's confident they'll be fine. "They have such great spirit they’ll get through this," said Young.

Young a supporter says we need to act now. "I could tell you being married to a Ukrainian they are the most stubborn people in the world if anybody thinks they’re gonna walk in Ukraine take it over and they’re just gonna lay down forget it these people will fight to the death," said Young.

The San Diego rally was organized by a local group of passionate Ukrainian Americans.