San Diegans react to the death of Queen Elizabeth

The House of England cottage in Balboa Park welcomed people to grieve and served tea and cookies.

SAN DIEGO — The Queen is being remembered around the world and crowds have gathered for hours outside Buckingham Palace to pay tribute.

The House of England in Balboa Park just opened its doors and it's getting the tea ready for its members and anyone coming to grieve the loss of the Queen

“I know she was 96 but it still hurts,” said Elaine Boyd, House of England volunteer.

Outside the House of England cottage a volunteer raised the British flag at half-staff. Inside volunteers warm the water for tea and cookies.

“I think everyone is just going to need some time to heal,” said Mi Linda Tolson, Vice President, House of England.

Her husband Craig Tolson is the president of the house and grew up in the UK.

“If anyone wants to grieve or talk about things and memories it's good to have a place that people can get together,” said Tolson.

Although Elaine’s daughter Claire is only 16-years-old, she feels the magnitude of this loss.

“My heart dropped to the pit of my stomach,” said Claire Boyd. “To hear that she was gone was to have a piece of my heart die.”

Julie Bannon was born in Britain but now lives in Oceanside and was on the phone with her sister in England when she got word the Queen died before it was officially announced.

“It really did, you know, bring a tear to the eye,” said Bannon.

Julie was 4 years old when she was at the Queen's coronation celebration and was there for the Queen's platinum jubilee this past summer.

“She's always been my queen. And I think she's done an incredible job of country come first to her a job came first,” said Bannon.

As King Charles takes over the reign, Brits hope he will continue to unite the country.

“We've always been God save the queen. Now we're going to be saying God save the king,” said Bannon.

If they can find volunteers, The House of England cottage will be open on Friday for limited hours and re-open during regular hours this weekend.