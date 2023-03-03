San Diegans still stuck in Lake Arrowhead after massive snow storm

An Emergency Closure Order has been issued for the San Bernardino National Forest.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAKE ARROWHEAD, Calif. — An Emergency Closure Order has been issued for the San Bernardino National Forest. This means no one is allowed up or down the mountain to places like Big Bear or Lake Arrowhead.

Several feet of snow has fallen over the past two weeks and people are still stuck in their cabins as most of the roads are shut down. Now many of the grocery stores are closed after the roof collapsed at one of them. Friday safety officials told people that it may be another week before the roads can be cleared.

"Every day we wake up and is today the day were going to see a plow? Is today the day we could move the car out onto the road?," said San Diegan Elliott Gruber.

Gruber describes what was supposed to be a fun, four-day trip to Lake Arrowhead

The Gruber and Ringhoff families, of San Diego, rented a cabin, and spent the first two days on the slopes. Then, the snow came in so fast that driving back to the cabin from skiing was treacherous and for five days it wouldn't stop.

"We have calculated 9-feet of snow in a week," Gruber told CBS 8's Heather Myers.

Gruber showed CBS 8 time-lapse video from outside their cabin and now more than week later, the snow still piled up. The snow is covering the roads, the cars, and it's up to the roof tops of some homes. For many people, driving is impossible.

The the Gruber and Ringhoff families as well as hundreds of others are running low on food.

Grocery stores are closing because the roofs are caving in. This means getting more food includes a long walk to a corner gas station.

"The first time we did it, there were no plows at all and we were up to our knees (in snow) on the street. It ends up being about six miles round trip, said Gruber.

At one point, they were so desperate for food, they put out a plea on a local Facebook page. Strangers who could get to them provided what they could.

"Being trapped up here and not being able to see your friends is really hard when I am stuck with three boys," said Gruber daugther, Gwen.

"It’s our last year year of baseball and opening ceremonies which we are going to miss because it's tonight," said Gruber's son, Luca.

Meanwhile, the California Highway Patrol says getting plows into some of these neighborhoods could take another week.

The Red Cross has set up a shelter at Rim of the World High School. Anyone in need of non-emergency help can call (909) 387-3911.