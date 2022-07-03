As gas prices head higher, many San Diegans are looking to trade their gas guzzlers for electric vehicles

Many people are ready to hit the road again after a two-year pandemic pause, but these gas prices may force changes.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego's gas prices hit a new record high Monday. As they did the day before, and the day before that, and what seems to be almost every day lately.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is now $5.38 a gallon in our county, and some stations are closer to $6. Prices here have risen 53 cents in the past week and $1.59 since this same time last year.

That has many San Diegans looking for ways to get around town without using gas, including electric cars. The advice from dealerships? “You gotta be patient,” said Dave McCracken, General Manager at Kearny Mesa Hyundai.

McCracken would love to have you drive off his lot today in a new electric car, but he doesn’t have a single one available, “because they're selling as quickly as they come in.” So customers are joining waitlists.



The pandemic made it tough to keep electric vehicles in stock, but now spiking gas prices have fueled a greater demand. And that’s making a bad situation, worse. “The demand is just really through the roof,” said Gino Centofanti with Audi San Diego. “I've been in the business quite a long time, but I've never seen anything like it.”

He says they have dozens of deposits, with some people waiting more than two months. “Pretty much everything is pre-sold before it comes in,” he said.



The Automobile Club of Southern California says the timing for our high gas prices couldn’t be worse. Many people are ready to hit the road again after a two-year pandemic pause, but these gas prices will force changes. “Maybe they don't drive as far for their spring break trip or their summer road trip,” said AAA Spokesperson Doug Shupe. “Maybe they don't go for as many days or they pack food for the road trip instead of spending money at restaurants or they stay with friends and family instead of spending money at hotels.”

Experts say it's hard to know just how high gas prices will go, or how long they'll stay so expensive. But what they do know is if you're thinking about buying an electric car, make that decision sooner rather than later. “Start early,” Centofanti said. “Don't wait for the 11th hour to do your shopping. Start planning months ahead.”