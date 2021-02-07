San Diegans urge the El Cortez to fix ripped and tattered American flags for Independence Day

San Diegans are upset some tattered flags on display at a historic building downtown have yet to be replaced or repaired.

SAN DIEGO — With the Fourth of July holiday just two days away, we are reminded of the true meaning and true symbol of the celebration: The American flag.

A News 8 viewer took this photo of workers replacing the star spangled banner at the Holiday Inn Express on Ash Street downtown just in time for Independence Day, but just across the way at the El Cortez, the flags look faded and tattered.

“It's horrible!” said Kathy Casey, who has lived on Cortez Hill since 1982 in various buildings. "I think it's embarrassing to see a ripped up California flag and ripped up American flag."

"It's sad. It’s a symbol for all of us regardless if you see it as a sign of the struggle that we've come through, or whether you see it as a sign of triumph. It’s a symbol of pride. We should definitely take pride in our flag," said Chris Pink, who lives in the El Cortez condominiums.

They both agree if the flags cannot be replaced, they should at least be removed.

News 8 made numerous calls to property managers of El Cortez.

President of PMP Brad Watson sent a statement: "I am pleased to share that the El Cortez Owners Association Board of Directors has already approved the expenditure to replace the flags and new flags have been ordered. As soon as the new flags arrive, they will be replaced."