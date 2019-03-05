SAN DIEGO — The passengers and crews aboard the Freewinds cruise ship owned by the Church of Scientology are anything but free after all 300 of them are being quarantined and ordered to remain on the ship after a case of measles was confirmed on board.

The cruise ship remains off the coast of St. Lucia.

Closer to home in Fullerton, hundreds of folks who packed a movie theater to see the new "Avengers" movie left learning they may have been exposed to an infectious woman who was in the audience.

So far this year, more than 700 cases of measles have been confirmed nationwide – the largest number of cases in more than a quarter century. Nearly 40 of them are in California, including a newly diagnosed seventh case in Los Angeles.

Dr. Dean Sidelinger is deputy public health officer for the County of San Diego. He said if you are not sure if you have been vaccinated, check with your parents (if possible) or consult your doctor.

“Measles is in our communities and may come to San Diego. They [doctors] may want to do a test and that test can test to see if you have antibodies – if you are immune to the measles or they may opt to give you the vaccine,” he said.

Dr. Sidelinger said that the vaccine is covered as preventative care by insurance companies and those without insurance can get the vaccine at no cost at a county public health center.

Those born prior to 1957 are already essentially immune to the disease. Those who cannot determine if they have ever been immunized in the past, a second shot may be their course of action.

“It is a relatively painless vaccine. We know it is safe and effective. Getting an extra measles vaccine does not hurt you but it does protect you,” said Dr. Sidelinger.

Again, if you are not able to get a measles vaccine from your doctor or are not insured, you can get one for free from a county public health center. To locate the one nearest you, just call 211.