San Diegans weigh in on proposed 2022 city budget

Many callers took city leaders to task for proposing a $19 million increase for the police department, while slashing funding and hours for the public library system

SAN DIEGO — In their first formal opportunity to weigh in on the 2022 San Diego city budget, dozens of San Diegans Wednesday night made it clear that they don't support parts of the $4.6 billion proposal.

Many of those who called in to the public hearing were upset about an increase to the city's police department funding.

"This budget is absolutely disgusting and racist," one called charged.

While another stated, "The proposal to increase the policing budget is a slap in the face to San Diegans."

Caller after caller blasted the move to provide $19 million more to next year's budget for San Diego Police, instead calling for that money to be re-invested into community programs.

"We have not just been calling... we have been screaming for change since last year's budget approval process," one woman said.

"The fact that we community members have to once again come to another council meeting and express our frustration against the San Diego terrorists, aka the San Diego Police, is embarrassing on the city's part," another added.

"We don't need more police with guns in the streets: that's not going to decrease the violence," said Malcolm Morgan, an organizer with the Encanto-based nonprofit Pillars of the Community, who spoke with News 8 before the public hearing.

What would you like to see the city of San Diego prioritize in the budget? https://t.co/NYiWrtZ4C5 — CBS News 8 (@CBS8) May 6, 2021

"We're just saying that we want the funds to be allocated to something that is actually going to fix the problem," Morgan added, "instead of spending more to police people, pull people over or raise the potential for another person to get shot or locked in a cage."

The city has said that much of this increase to the police budget would cover rising pension costs, pointing out that the proposed budget would police overtime by $4 million.

"Many activists are calling to de-fund the police, but this would be extremely irresponsible," said one caller Wednesday night, who called instead for increased police funding

"My request is that the council ignore these activists on the left and listen to the facts, " she added. "The city needs more police, not less."

In a statement to News 8, Mayor Todd Gloria said:

"I have heard the calls for changes to police practices in our city, which is why I proposed a series of reforms that we are undertaking right now. Funding the police department aligns with the notion that police practices must evolve and still allows us to invest in our communities. With violence increasing in our San Diego, I have proposed a sensible budget that will make our city safer."

Many other callers Wednesday night also blasted the proposed move to decrease San Diego's public library budget by $5.6 million and cutting hours by 23%. The city, however, has said that it would also spend $1.3 million more on library activities and materials, including more e-books.

To take a look at the entire proposed 2022 city budget, click here.