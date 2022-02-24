San Diegans with ties to Ukraine pray for peace

Ukrainian-Americans here at home are desperate to get news from their loved ones facing an uncertain future.

SANTEE, Calif. — Here at home, Ukrainian-Americans and their supporters are coming together, calling for peace in their mother country.

San Diegans with ties to Ukraine are desperate to get news from their loved ones facing an uncertain future.

Dozens came together at this site of a future Ukrainian Catholic church in Santee Thursday evening, showing their support for the people of Ukraine through the power of prayer.

"We need to pray...We need to pray for peace," said San Diegan Vera Skop, who has family and friends in Ukraine.

News of Russia's invasion Thursday morning came as a blow.

"It was like a nightmare," Skop told CBS 8. "It's like, you wake up and you go, this has got to be a nightmare!"

Vera said that her great niece in Ukraine is pregnant and about to give birth.

"And then they found out that the hospital that they're right next to is being shelled," she added. "So they said, we're getting in a car and moving west."

"We are together like never before," said Father Yurii Sas of St. John the Baptizer Ukrainian Catholic Church, who noted that Putin's aggression has united all Ukrainians.

Sas's family is in western Ukraine.

"They are scared, but they try to keep calm," he said. "They believe in our army, they believe in God."

This comes as as Ukrainians begin to mourn the lives already lost in the violence, including that of a 14-year-old boy on Thursday.

"Our minister is asking Putin: Why is this young man killed? For what? What did he do to you, to your country, to Russia?" he asked. "It is hard."

"My heart is broken," said Ukrainian-American Alexandra Toma, who now lives with her family in San Diego.

She stood with her son and her mother, who is currently visiting from Ukraine: three generations, each trying to process the horrors of this war.

"I was asking my teachers to leave class every 30 minutes to call relatives because I was, like, super-worried for them," said her son, Ephram Toma.

"My prayers and my thoughts go to family and all the people of Ukraine," Alexandra added.

As the conflict intensifies, many here say that Ukrainians are not backing down in the face of this invasion.

"They are ready to fight ," said Vera Skop."I think they surprised the would-be occupants, the ones would like to occupy...so I am very proud of them."

A candle light vigil to show support for Ukraine has been planned for Friday evening at the House of Ukraine in Balboa Park (667 Pan American Rd. W, San Diego), set to get under way at 7 p.m.