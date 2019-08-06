The environmentalist group San Diego 350 will begin a series of weekly protest rallies at the office of Rep. Susan Davis, D-San Diego, Friday to call on her to support the so-called Green New Deal to mitigate the effects of climate change.



The rally is one of many that environmentalists have held at the offices of members of Congress who represent San Diego County. San Diego 350 has held rallies at the offices of Reps. Scott Peters, D-San Diego, and Duncan Hunter, R-Alpine, in recent months as well.



The group will call on Davis to co-sponsor the Green New Deal in the House of Representatives, join a pledge to not accept campaign funding from the fossil fuel industry and hold a town hall meeting focusing exclusively on climate change. Two other San Diego representatives -- Reps. Mike Levin, D-Dana Point, and Juan Vargas, D-San Diego -- have already endorsed the proposal.



The Green New Deal, first proposed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D- New York, would significantly reduce the country's greenhouse gas emissions and reliance on fossil fuels while moving the economy and energy sectors toward carbon neutrality by 2030. The proposal would also expand the federal social safety net and include a job guarantee.



San Diego 350 plans to rally at Davis' office every Friday until she agrees to the group's requests. The rally will begin at 10 a.m. at Davis' district office at 2700 Adams Ave.