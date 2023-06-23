San Diego 4th of July celebrations: family, fun, and fireworks

From the Big Bay Boom to parades to Legoland, there's no shortage of fun in San Diego on the 4th of July.

SAN DIEGO — From the Big Bay Boom to parades to Legoland, there's no shortage of fun in the sun as San Diego kicks off the 4th of July with a bang. This year's celebrations are happening both on July 3 and July 4 all around San Diego County and you don't want to miss out on all of the fun, festivities and food.

Central San Diego County

When: 9 p.m.

Where: San Diego Bay area

This year's Big Bay Boom features fireworks from four barges in San Diego Bay for a fantastic show. Parking is free in certain areas.

When: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fireworks start at 9 p.m.

Where: Lake Murray Community Park in San Carlos

The fireworks stopped during COVID, but now they're back and so is the Lake Murray Music Festival and fireworks show.

When: All Day

Where: Coronado

It's an all-day extravaganza at Coronado for the Fourth of July with fun for the whole family. From the Independence Day Parade to the Navy's Leap Frogs performing aerial demonstrations to concerts and the fireworks show, there's no shortage of things to do on Coronado.

When: 6:45 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Where: Standley Recreation Center | 3585 Governor Drive San Diego, CA 92122

This 5k and Fun Run features a loop around Standley Park and Standley Middle School sidewalks with races finishing at the grass field section of Standley Park.

When: 9 p.m. on July 3

Where: Mission Bay Yacht Club

Avoid the crowds with Mission Bay's July 3 fireworks display. Firework sightseeing cruises will be offered so guests can see the dazzling show from the bay. Tickets are available online.

When: 9 p.m. on July 3

Where: 5th Avenue

The Gaslamp is lighting up the skies for Independence Day with a pre-July 4 laser show. The event will feature a Budweiser Clydesdale horse procession, DJ and more.

South Bay

When: Gates open at 7 p.m. and fireworks start at 9 p.m.

Where: Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center | 2800 Olympic Parkway, Chula Vista, CA 91915

Join the folks in Chula Vista to celebrate Independence Day with a free fireworks display open to all ages. Food trucks will be available on site as well. Parking is free with a limited number of spots.

When: 9 p.m.

Where: Imperial Beach, Imperial Beach Boulevard to Palm Avenue

Imperial Beach residents and guests are invited to attend this year's drone show at the Imperial Beach Pier. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket and grab a bite from nearby businesses while they enjoy the show.

East County

When: Starts at 2 p.m., Fireworks start at 9 p.m.

Where: Kennedy Park in El Cajon

El Cajon is holding a fireworks display at Kennedy Park with free activities and fun for the whole family.

When: 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Town Center Community Park East | 550 Park Center Drive

Santee, California 92071

Celebrate America's 247th birthday in Santee with live music, food and fun at Town Center Community Park East.

When: TBD

Where: Main Street, Julian, CA, United States, 92036

Julian is celebrating Independence Day with a theme of a "Century of Commitment." This theme was inspired by the 100 years of community service and support from the Julian Woman's Club.

When: Grounds open at 4 p.m. and fireworks start at 9 p.m.

Where: Olive Pierce Middle School | 1521 Hanson Lane Ramon, CA 92065

The Ramona Chamber of Commerce, Ramona Rotary Club and the Kiwanis Club of Ramona welcome guests and residents to their

North County

When: Check-ins start at 5:50 a.m.

Where: Miramar Reservoir | Check-ins are on Aviary and Red Cedar Drive.

Run a (mostly) flat course and celebrate the 4th with the Scripps Ranch Old Pros 10K Race. Runners can find refreshments as well as a craft beer garden at this year's event. Sign up today to get registered to race!

When: starts at 9 p.m.

Where: Webb Park and Rancho Bernardo High School

Come celebrate the sounds of freedom with Rancho Bernardo's 4th of July event at Rancho Bernardo High School. Guests are encouraged to join the fun, volunteer and support through donations.

When: Fireworks start at 9 p.m.

Where: Brengle Terrace Park | 1200 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista, CA

Celebrate the 4th of July with fireworks and live music in Vista. The Cassie B Project will be performing at 7:35 p.m. and after the fireworks at the Moonlight Amphitheatre.

When: Fireworks start at 9 p.m.

Where: Bradley Park | 1587 Linda Vista Dr. San Marcos, CA 92078

Join residents and visitors for San Marcos' spirited July 4th celebrations, featuring carnival games, jumpers, and food on site. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets for seating.

When: July 3, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: SoCal Soccer Complex at El Corazon | 3300 El Corazon Drive Oceanside, CA 92056

Get your firework fix in early with this July 3rd event celebrating Oceanside's Anniversary before celebrating America's birthday.

When: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

- Festival starts 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

- Fireworks start at 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Where: Old Poway Park | 14134 Midland Road Poway, CA 92064

Family and friends are welcome in Old Poway Park for a "turn-of-the-20th-century" style celebration. The event features Western reenactors, patriotic entertainment, children's crafts, trains on display and some old-fashioned games. Treats and train rides are available for a fee.

When: July 4

Where: One Legoland Dr, Carlsbad, CA 92008

Take a break from the summer heat and head to Legoland's Star Spangled Celebration, the Red, White and BOOM! Families are invited to enjoy fun outside activities, limited-time treats, and DJ dance parties. The park will have extended hours so guests can celebrate and watch the fireworks.