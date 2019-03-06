SAN DIEGO — As fire season approaches, San Diego city leaders are making sure they are prepared. On Monday, Mayor Kevin Faulconer, City Councilmember Monica Montgomery and San Diego Fire-Rescue Chief Colin Stowell unveiled 10 new fire engines that will soon join the SDFD fleet.

The new engines include eight fire engines and two brush engines. Officials say they are still being outfitted but six will be ready to deploy to fire stations across San Diego next week.

“Fires are now a year-round threat in California so we must ensure we have the best equipment and the most highly trained firefighters to keep us safe,” Mayor Faulconer said.

Each of the fire engines carry 500 gallons of water, 2,750 feet of fire hose and include a pump that can spray water up to 1,500 gallons per minute. The brush engines carry 500 gallons of water and 1,650 feet of hose while having the capability to spray 500 gallons of water per minute.

The mayor’s office says the new fire vehicles are part of Mayor Faulconer’s “commitment to investing in public safety and neighborhood quality of life.”

Including the new engines, the city has purchased and placed 33 fire vehicles into service since 2017.

"We appreciate the mayor and City Council's continued commitment to making sure our department has the best equipment and training," Stowell said. "Our firefighters are ready for this fire season and we encourage all San Diegans to do their part in being prepared, as well."