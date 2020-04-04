SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego's short-term rental market is taking a huge hit during the coronavirus pandemic, but with travel halted and bookings cancelled, some Airbnb hosts are getting creative to stay afloat.

“We're vagabonds. We travel the world. We wander the world,” said John Sleasman.

For a couple used to being in a different country every few weeks, Patricia and John Sleasman feel like they've just landed on another planet.

“That's true although it's a pretty nice place to be right here,” said Patricia.

On Friday they spoke to News 8 from their charming beach side Airbnb rental where they've been on lockdown for a week, and plan to stay a while.

“Except it’s not like being in quarantine. That you're fenced in in all of that,” said Patricia.

The Sleasmans were among hundreds of passengers held aboard a cruise ship off the coast of San Francisco, and placed under quarantine for two weeks at MCAS Miramar.

“Our case manager suggested that we go back and hide away. Rather than go back with family,” she said.

Getting stranded in San Diego did not sound too bad, except for the fact that hotels closed due to COVID-19.

“We had to completely change our strategy,” said Scott Bishop

Janet and Scott bishop have about two dozen listings in Mission Beach through Mission Beach Villas. Like so many Airbnb hosts—the virus wiped out their bookings.

“Our intent is to just get through this time period,” said Janet.

Looking for any means to stay afloat, they opened up their short- term rentals to longer stays at discounted rates. They had no idea they would play a small role in the coronavirus pandemic.

“We started to host everyone on the front lines,” said Scott.

No one yet knows how effective longer-term rentals will be in the long run, but the Bishops are counting on a rebound.

“We know that once this is over people are going be stir crazy and ready to get out and go travel,” said Janet.

The Sleasmans are all for it.

“I keep looking out the window and it's still sunny,” said Patricia.

