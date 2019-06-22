SAN DIEGO — The San Diego International Airport announced Friday that it will relocate its cell phone waiting lot next week to support ongoing airport renovations.



The lot will be moved slightly northwest of its current location adjacent to Harbor Drive, putting it closer to both Terminal 1 and Liberator Way. The move is scheduled to take effect Monday.



The cell phone lot allows motorists to park for free for up to an hour while they wait for their family, friends or loved ones to land at the airport. The lot's new location will include 85 spaces, the same as the lot's current location, according to the airport.



The relocation is one of multiple parking changes the airport has made in recent months to accommodate changes and improvements. In December, the airport converted the Pacific Highway Economy parking lot into employee parking after construction of a stormwater filtration system forced the closure of the old employee parking lot at the runway's south end.



The airport can currently accommodate roughly 8,000 vehicles in its four parking lots in addition to the cell phone lot. Travelers can learn more about airport parking and make parking space reservations at san.org/parking.