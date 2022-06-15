San Diego Airport's Terminal 1 parking lot closes as construction continues

The work will make way for a new Terminal 1 Parking Plaza anticipated to open late 2024, as well as a new on-airport roadway.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego International Airport's Terminal 1 parking lot, as well as the pedestrian bridge that links the parking lot to the terminal and ground transportation island will close permanently Wednesday as a major construction project advances.

A new crosswalk and traffic light to replace the pedestrian bridge will be activated in front of Terminal 1. Between Wednesday and July 9, SAN volunteers will be stationed outside the terminal to assist arriving and departing passengers.

The work will make way for a new Terminal 1 Parking Plaza anticipated to open late 2024, as well as a new on-airport roadway that will divert westbound traffic from Harbor Drive onto the airport property.

"Construction has started on the New T1 which is the replacement of the current Terminal 1," said Kimberly Becker, airport authority president and CEO. "Passengers should plan ahead and expect that construction and lack of on- site parking will create delays whether traveling to or from either of the terminals at SAN. We understand that construction can be an inconvenience, but we promise the result will be worth it."

Passengers are encouraged to prepare for traffic congestion and delays when traveling to Terminal 1. SAN recommends that passengers arrive early for their flight and to use caution when traveling through the work area. Some of the authority's suggestions include making parking reservations ahead of time at www.san.org/Parking, using public transportation including the free last-mile San Diego Flyer shuttle or getting picked up or dropped off.

Beginning in early July, passengers can expect additional construction impacts at the terminal.

The changes you can expect to see at SAN:

Parking will be significantly reduced this summer. The Terminal 1 lot will close to incoming traffic on June 5 and all cars remaining in the lot will need to exit by June 14.

As of June 15, the Terminal 1 parking lot and pedestrian bridge in front of Terminal 1 that currently takes pedestrians to the T1 parking lot and to the ground transportation island, will close permanently and be replaced by a new crosswalk in front of Terminal 1.

Beginning in early July, ground transportation services and pick-up/drop off lanes will be temporarily relocated at Terminal 1. During this time, be hyperaware of directional signage as drop-off and pick-up lanes will be impacted.

This construction is an important part of SAN’s New T1 project that will replace the current facility and make way for a new Terminal 1 Parking Plaza anticipated to open late 2024. The New T1 will also have a new on-airport roadway that will divert westbound traffic from Harbor Drive on to the airport property.

Below are options for getting to and from SAN.

If parking at SAN, make parking reservations ahead of time. Reservations can be made for the Terminal 2 Parking Plaza or valet. If parking in the Terminal 2 Parking Plaza but flying from Terminal 1, passengers can ride the Terminal Loop Shuttle which transports passengers between the two terminals in an efficient manner. Reservations can be made at san.org/parking. The New T1 Parking Plaza is expected to open fall of 2024.

Use public transit to the airport. There are more ways than ever to get to and from the airport on public transit. Try the free San Diego Flyer shuttle, a convenient last-mile connection between the Old Town Transit Center and the airport.

Get dropped off /picked up. Have friends or family drop off or pick up. Taxi, Lyft, Uber, or other rideshare options are also good alternatives.

To learn more about construction impacts, transit options, and more, visit newt1.com.

