Anglers cast their lines for rainbow trout at Santee Lakes

SANTEE, Calif. — Hundreds of anglers headed out to Santee Lakes to go fishing for the trout season re-opening over the weekend. The lakes were restocked with 2,500 pounds of rainbow trout, and lots of people came out to cast their lines.

“I’m pretty good with these two,” said Santiago Teran. “If I catch any more, I’m pretty lucky. They look really good, really healthy, and they gave me a pretty good fight.”

Day fishing permits at Santee Lakes run $10 for adults and $6 for juniors and seniors, and they’re open seven days a week.

“There’s plenty of space out here with the amount of lakes and acreage that we have around these lakes,” said Park and Recreation Supervisor Greg Even. “So you can get outside, still spread out, still distance yourself, but enjoy the outdoors and have a great family event.”

Phil Aguilar and his friends from San Diego made the early call, and it paid off.

“We got the early morning bite,” said Aguilar. “The reel was pretty exciting, tough too, for the big ones. We were lucky to catch three and right now, we’re just cleaning them out, getting ready to cook them once we get home. My buddy here, he’s going to smoke them and fry the small ones.”

