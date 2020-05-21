San Diego approved by the state for Stage 2 reopening

What is allowed in Expanded Stage 2 with Attestation?

Fletcher said he believes the county is ready to responsibly reopen businesses in "Stage 2" consistent with the guidelines Newsom outlined Monday.



However, "given we have not even opened `Stage 2' businesses, I do not believe it is time to call on the state to allow the immediate opening of `Stage 3' entities including higher-risk activities like gatherings and businesses with high exposure, intensity and duration of risk," Fletcher said Tuesday.



Newsom has said he believes the county will be ready to move into "Stage 3" at the beginning of June, Fletcher added.



Supervisor Jim Desmond called the pilot plan "a step in the right direction."



Desmond said if the county doesn't allow for more facilities to reopen, the health crisis will cause unemployment to keep increasing.



Helen Robbins-Meyer, the county's chief executive officer, said Tuesday that the county meets Stage 2 acceleration criteria. According to the county, that criteria includes:



-- Less than 5% of daily COVID-19 hospitalizations over a seven-day period or no more than 20 COVID hospitalizations on any single day in the past 14 days;



-- Fewer than 25 new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 14 days or less than 8% testing positive in the past seven days;



-- A capacity to be able to test 1.5 per every 1,000 residents and at least 15 staff per 100,000 county population trained and available for contact tracing, and;



-- Hospital capacity for a possible surge of 35% of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 cases in addition to providing usual care for other patients.



San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer said Tuesday the county's decision was welcome news.



"We have a real opportunity to demonstrate that leadership and open businesses such as hair salons," Faulconer said. "Small businesses are ready to get back on their feet."



The board's actions also won praise from state Sen. Brian Jones, R-Santee.



"The last eight weeks have taken a devastating toll on small businesses, their workers and families throughout the region," Jones said.



"After some prodding by a lot of us, including Supervisors Desmond and (Kristin) Gaspar, the full board is finally starting to `get it."