San Diego City Attorney issues 18 gun violence restraining orders in January

Elliott’s office has been issuing gun violence restraining orders for five years.



But, in light of recent mass shootings, she's becoming more vocal about it, hoping to prevent a similar tragedy from happening here.



"Gun violence is real. We need people to call us and check it out. We don't want to read about our community in the newspaper," said Elliott.



California is one of 19 states with red flag laws designed to stop violence before it happens.



On Thursday, a bill was introduced to form a federal grant program to help other states do the same.



Specifically, gun violence restraining orders can be used in cases where someone threatens to harm themselves or others.



Once issued, that person's guns are confiscated.



Regardless of whether or not they have any, the order also prohibits them from buying one.



The order is good for 21 days when a judge decides if it gets extended.



"The maximum is five years, and if we're at that five years and the individual still hasn't addressed the underlying concern that led to the irresponsible conduct, we will ask for an additional up to five-year restraining order and so on," said Elliott.



Two of the 18 orders Elliot's office issued in January involved someone threatening to kill three or more people.



In one of those 18 cases, a man got onto a downtown trolley and pointed a loaded gun at several passengers.