San Diego bar employee and father of four dies from COVID-19

Co-workers say Lester Bartolome "lit up the room."

SAN DIEGO — Employees at a popular downtown bar are remembering one of their co-workers who died from COVID-19. Lester Bartolome died August 9th. He worked at Moonshine Flats as the head of security.



"He was an amazing human and we were all so blessed to know him," said bartender Selena Leoni.



“The most genuine warm happy outgoing person," said bartender Robbie Pudas.



“Someone that always lit up the room…greeted you with a hug or a smile made you laugh all the time," said General Manager Antion Hough.



His co-workers saw him just a few weeks ago right before he contracted COVID. Hough spoke to him even after he got sick, not knowing it would be the last time.



"Even when he did get sick, I was communicating with him and checking in on him and it happened quickly to where there was no communication and then I found out that news," said Hough.



Bartolome was 40 years old.

Though unvaccinated, his co-workers say he was seemingly healthy.

He leaves behind four children, ages one through 19, with a fifth on the way. To support them, his co-workers have planned a fundraiser at Moonshine Flats Thursday night, August 19th.

One hundred percent of all sales, donations and proceeds from a silent auction will go toward his kids, who his co-workers say he loved more than anything.



"It means everything. I have a small daughter and I can only imagine what his family is going through so we need to take care of his kids," said Pudas.



"We wanna make sure they're taken care of no matter what life throws at them. They are our family because Lester was our family," said Leoni.



A part of their family, they still can't believe is gone.



“And even to this point right now, I still look at that door and I think he's gonna be there,” said Hough.

“Very fresh still. It doesn't seem like it actually happened. It's probably not gonna be the same ever again to be honest,” said Pudas.



Moonshine Flats is located at 344 7th Avenue. Doors open at 8 pm. You can also take part in the fundraiser at their corresponding restaurant, The Deck, located at 335 Sixth Avenue. Doors there open at 4 pm.