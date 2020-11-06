San Diego bars can reopen on June 12

Before bars and wineries reopen, they must fill out a Safe Reopening Plan, share it with their employees and display it where customers and patrons can see it.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — bars and wineries are part of the long list of businesses and industries that can begin to reopen June 12, provided they follow appropriate guidance.

Before bars and wineries reopen, they must fill out a Safe Reopening Plan, share it with their employees and display it where customers and patrons can see it.

They must also make sure employees and customers get a temperature or symptom screening, use face coverings when not eating or drinking, maintain physical distancing and practice good hand hygiene.

“As we reopen more businesses, we must continue to be vigilant and take preventive measures,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “Each of us is responsible and has a role to play to make sure cases do not increase.”

Here are some other businesses who will be allowed to reopen on Friday:

Gyms

Swimming pools, including condominium and community pools

Hotels and other rental properties for tourism and individual travel

Card rooms, racetracks and satellite wagering facilities

Family entertainment (bowling alleys, batting cages)

Zoos, galleries, museums and aquariums

Film/TV production

Professional sports without spectators

The following activities are not permitted until further notice: