San Diego Bay's Parade of Lights returns for 50th year

The event will take place again next Sunday, Dec. 19 and it’s free.

SAN DIEGO — If you’ve lived in the area for a few years you know that the Parade of Lights on San Diego Bay is an annual tradition. The pandemic forced the cancellation of the event in 2020 but it's back for its 50th year and kicked off Sunday night.

The San Diego boating community puts the event on. This year's theme is the "12 Days of Christmas" and the 80 boats participating were decorated to fit that theme.

Santa was seen on one boat, Olaf from the movie "Frozen" on another. It’s a fun event for kids, families - the young and old. The parade starts at Shelter Island and makes its way to the pier at Cesar Chavez Park before making the turn to Coronado.

A lot of people came out early with a picnic to enjoy the lavishly decorated boats. News 8 talked to people who said they’re glad this tradition is back.

"We’ve been doing this for 20 years. Since the kids were little," said Karen Fender "We used to bring them here and bundle them up let them run around."

“We live in such a cool city something like this is pretty special especially that we can sit outside in December," said Daniel Zdunich.

No doubt, we may not have the snow on the coast here but we are sure enjoying the beautiful weather on the bay.

A safety bulletin was distributed to boaters to be safe on the water. A reminder of the deadly accident that took place over 10 years ago.