Crowds pack San Diego beaches for 4th of July holiday

"It's gonna be crazy out here. We want to get a spot before there are none," said Edward Bracy.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — People started staking out spots in the sand bright and early Monday morning. San Diego beaches saw big crowds over the weekend. The 4th of July holiday is expected to be even busier.

"It's gonna be crazy out here. We want to get a spot before there are none," said Edward Bracy of Tucson.

"This is an annual trek for us," said R.D. Hendrickson. He's visiting San Diego from Phoenix. "We come out here every summer. We got a rental for three weeks this trip. Nice, good, relaxing vacation."

CBS 8 spoke to families who arrived as early as 6:00 am to claim their spot at Mission Beach. As of 9:00 a.m., parking lots looked pretty full.

The Silver Strand shoreline is open again Monday, after the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality lifted a warning and announced that recent water quality meets state health standards.

The Silver Strand was included as part of a water contact closure in Imperial Beach that was announced May 30, because sample results indicated contamination.

The county announced the update Sunday night, and also issued an advisory for both Coronado and Imperial Beach shorelines, which were previously under "warning" status.

Beachgoers were advised that "bacteria levels have exceeded state health standards and may cause illness." Field assessments verified that there are no reported sewage spills, odors, water discoloration, or instances of the Tijuana River flow reaching recreational waters.

The Tijuana Slough shoreline, from the international border to the south end of Seacoast Drive in Imperial Beach, will remain closed until sampling confirms safe water conditions, county officials said.