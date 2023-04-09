San Diego beaches crowded for Labor Day, Imperial Beach still has 'keep out' signs

Signs notifying people of contaminated waters are still posted at Imperial Beach.

SAN DIEGO — People from all over the map are visiting beaches across San Diego County for Labor Day.

Unfortunately, at some local beaches, visitors got an unexpected surprise.

"It stops me from going in all the way. It’s a shame. It’s a shame that nothing is being done about this and its lasted as long as it has and that we still can't enjoy our beaches to the fullest," said Tracy Santoni, a beachgoer who lives in Imperial Beach.

Harrison Harker is visiting from Utah and he agrees.

"It would be nice if they would have it cleaned up. I was a little scared and worried I'd get an ear infection, but I'm only here for one Labor Day," said Harker.

So, he’s making the most of it; playing volleyball instead. While others, despite the risks, are surfing and skimboarding.

"Everyone is out here having a good time; meeting people on the beach and taking it chill," said Harker. "Can't beat it. There is snow in Utah right now. Can't beat it!"

Meanwhile, in Oceanside, people participated in the Oceanside Labor Day Pier Swim.

And in Del Mar and Mission Beach, its been packed. People are sunbathing and are able to swim in the water safely.

"I love San Diego! Me and my wife moved here and we don’t want to leave San Diego. It's so beautiful. There are no words. My first language is French and it's magnifque!" said Michael Makati, a beachgoer who lives in Rancho Penasquitos.