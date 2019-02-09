SAN DIEGO — From the packed shores of Mission Bay to the sandy beaches of Mission Beach, Labor Day weekend meant massive crowds across San Diego's most popular areas.

Heading into the bay, folks got a glimpse of what was to come as traffic backed up for a couple miles as drivers headed into jam-packed parking lots. Despite the hassle, people continued on and didn't let it ruin the fun.

A short drive away, Mission Beach was a prime location to enjoy some holiday fun under some not-so-sunny skies.

"[We came] to escape the heat and we're just happy that it's nice and cool and cloudy,” said one beachgoer.

Large crowds also meant a busy weekend for rescuers.

Sgt. Charles Knight - a lifeguard with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department – says crews responded to multiple water rescues this weekend.

"Most of the water rescues we have are rip currents,” he said. “What happens is they panic, start to struggle and we go out and get them.”

Knight says, up until recently, this summer's streak of cooler weather had changed things up for lifeguards.

"The crowds have been consistent on the beach, but less people were getting in the water and I would say in general we've had a slower summer as far as rescue activity,” Knight said.

But now that the warmer weather is back, beachgoers are taking advantage.

"You want to come out here and just enjoy San Diego,” said one local. “We pay for it right?”