San Diego beaches prepare for busy July Fourth weekend

SAN DIEGO — San Diego's getting ready for the biggest weekend this year for visitors to our shores and beaches for the Independence Day Holiday weekend. The San Diego Tourism Authority says we had 28.8 million people visit last year-- spending more than $13 billion. They’re expecting even more, this year.

James Gartland, Chief Lifeguard for the City of San Diego, says they’re ready for the crowds. “We got extra lifeguards, extra police, extra parks and rec, fire department, and everybody’s out to ensure we have a safe holiday here.”

If you’re new to the area, or the water, Gartland says to remember, safety first

“We want you to always swim near a lifeguard. When you come to the beach, check in with a lifeguard. Ask them where a good place to swim is. Lifeguards are out here all-day moving people around, moving them into safe areas, and trying to help them avoid rip currents," he said.

When visitors aren't playing in the water, another popular spot, La Jolla, offers views of sea lions and its’ pupping season. But beware and stay back. It's illegal to get too close to the sea lions.

There’s also a possible incoming red tide means the sea lions might be sick. John Warner with the Marine Mammal Care Center warns, “I guarantee at this point anyone going to the beach in Southern California will see a sea lion in a state that they don’t usually see.”